MANSFIELD (WFSB) – A world-renowned artist who just become a Mansfield resident is creating winter-themed works of art as he settles into his new home.
Chinese sculptor, Yinghai Fan, also know has ‘Haiger’ has been hard at work for over 30 years, and his undeniable talent has earned him respect and adoration far and wide.
As a college student, Fan won a sculpture contest and presented his winning piece to First Lady Hillary Clinton when she and former President Bill Clinton were in China on a presidential visit.
But now his work is starting to pop up in Connecticut.
Haiger and his wife recently moved to Mansfield and he was treated to his very first snowfall!
“I had snow in my hometown, but Haiger didn’t have snow in his hometown. He lived in in the south of China,” Fan’s wife, Fidelia says.
So, when heavy snow started to hit our state, Haiger saw it as inspiration. He sculpted a snow tiger right outside his home to usher in the Chinese New Year.
It wasn’t long until Haiger’s talent caught the attention of the Mansfield Public Library where he attends ESL classes.
Right after Winter Storm Bobby, the library asked him if he’d like to create a snow sculpture outside the building.
His work drew many to the library lawn; drivers would slow down, and passersby were stopped in their tracks.
And when the recent rain and warmer temperatures began to take its toll on the sculpture, Haiger was back out after class molding another one… This time, ‘Bing Dwen Dwen,’ the Olympic mascot.
“Haiger told me if there's snow, then he'll continue to do because of the pure.”
Pure joy that is sculpted by hand but comes from the heart.
