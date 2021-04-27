(WFSB) – A community came together to help with the costs of a baby goat’s life-saving surgery.
David Buck and his wife Tamra are both Connecticut police K9 officers, but when they’re not in uniform, they run the “Guardians Farm” located in Southbury.
There they raise goats, chickens, pigs and even produce soaps and lotions from their goats’ milk.
One of their goats named Cal was born two weeks ago, but within the few days the Bucks noticed something was wrong.
“When he nursed, he was coughing, so I mentioned this to the vet and one of the technicians, Megan caught that he had a cleft palate,” David tells us.
The cleft palate is an opening in the roof of the mouth that leads to the sinus cavity, and that was allowing milk to go into Cal’s airway.
After their veterinarian’s recommendation, they brought Cal to Tufts in Boston to undergo emergency surgery.
The emergency bill cost the Buck’s nearly $6,000 but after sharing Cal’s story on the farm’s Facebook page they received an outpouring of support from the community wanting to help.
A GoFundMe page was set up, and in just four days they’ve raised enough money for nearly half the cost of the bill.
If you would like to donate to Cal’s GoFundMe, click here.
