(WFSB) – It’s back-to-school season in Connecticut and these photos and videos from around the state are sure to make you smile.
A video gives us a glimpse at what the first days look like for the recruit class #68 at the Connecticut Fire Academy.
Then we check-in with Jonathan the mascot who couldn’t be happier that students are back on campus at UConn.
Finally, a few school districts do not head back to the classroom until after Labor Day, like New London.
Youth in the city got the chance to hang on to summer a little longer thanks to the New London Police Department. On Saturday, they hit the streets as the “Ice Cream Patrol” and handed out cool treats to kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.