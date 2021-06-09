(WFSB) – History is coming alive one square at a time in Litchfield county.
The Barn Quilt Trail in New Milford is the first of its kind in our state.
19 different barns around the town are adorned with large, colorful quilt blocks that can be seen from the roads as you drive by.
Harris Hill Farm on Ridge Road was the first one to kick off this project back in 2017.
Owner Susan Harris explains why the farm got involved. “Part of the whole project was just to bring people's awareness back to the farms, about the history, and the farming that's still going on in town.”
Each quilt block is uniquely designed and honors the history of its location.
The trail has become so popular in the area that now neighboring towns are looking into starting their own.
Read more about Barn Quilt Trail and the history of the different quilt blocks here.
