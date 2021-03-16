(WFSB) – A bear in Portland is providing a little hope and comfort during these stressful times.
A man who wants to remain anonymous began dressing up as the pink bear from the video game ‘Fortnite’ just before election day last November.
He thought it would just be a couple days, but months later he's still hanging around Main Street holding signs calling for love, togetherness, or showing support for local frontline workers.
The bear says it's a way to give back to the community and make people smile.
Now he’s been seen all over local social media groups and has made more of an impact on his community than he ever could have imagined.
"I didn't expect that all to happen, but I'm glad it did."
