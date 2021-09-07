(WFSB) – Today’s Bright Spot is taking flight, sharing stories about feathered friends and fun sightings from across the state.
First in Southington, a hot air balloon had the whole town talking this morning. It was spotted floating high above the trees from a bus stop, giving anyone who witnessed a fun photo op!
And that wasn’t the only thing taking flight. A new chapter is beginning for a beautiful bird that was just released back into the wild in Ellington. The non-profit ‘Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation’ in Ashford shared the video on their Facebook page.
And the organization’s work never stops. They are now caring for a Red Tail hawk which was rescued by state police over the weekend. Troop C in Tolland received several calls about an injured bird in the center median of the highway. Trooper trainee Blichardz and his field training officer, Trooper First Class Neihengen were able to locate the hawk on I-84 near exit 67 in Vernon. It was safely removed from the road and brought to ‘Horizon Wings’ for rehabilitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.