(WFSB) – Nothing says summer like a good old-fashioned lemonade stand, and this weekend, you can cool down for a great cause.
Derek, Jack and Ryan from New Hartford are the founders of “Three Boys Lemonade Stand” and besides serving up delicious lemonade, they also have a mission in mind.
“This year, we are so excited to announce that all proceeds will go to two animal rescues: Bikers Against Animal Cruelty and Bridgeport Animal Rescue Crew of Connecticut.”
Bikers Against Animal Cruelty raises funders to help animals who are ownerless victims of abuse and neglect. They also advocate for and promote proper pet ownership.
The Bridgeport Animals Rescue of Connecticut rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes unwanted dogs around our state.
The two non-profits are near and dear to the boys’ hearts, and this isn’t the first year the boys have given their hard-earned dollars back to animals in need.
In the last five years, they have raised over $6,700.
This weekend they hope to continue their efforts and raise even more.
“Mark your calendars, spread the word, and stay tuned!”
If you would like to stop by “Three Boys Lemonade Stand” and donate to their cause, visit the Chapin Park in New Hartford at 385 Main Street this Saturday, August 7th from 10:00am to 1:00pm, or visit their website: Three Boys Lemonade
