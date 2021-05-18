(WFSB) – Channel 3’ Nicole Nalepa takes us to a place in Southington that has been a ‘Bright Spot’ for many throughout the past year.
Bradley Mountain Farm reopened last May and has not slowed down since when it comes to offering joy to the public through their farm animals.
With their dozens of goats, and chickens the farm provides an opportunity to interact with these animals through a wide range of programs for all ages.
A fan favorite continues to be the goat therapy. Visitors are able to take part in goat yoga, goat strolls or just cuddles. But they didn’t stop there.
“We’re really excited about the Goatee Academy Farm Camp,” Terry Battaglia tells us. She’s the event leader at Bradley Mountain Farm. “We’re able to open up and have more kids come in and get involved that maybe can’t get into the 4H program.”
The ‘Goatee Academy’ provides hands-on learning for kids ages 2-12. They become junior farmers and help take care of the herd with everything from daily care to training.
Bradley Mountain Farm has a virtual open house next Friday for those who are interested in the Goatee Academy. Learn more here.
