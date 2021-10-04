(WFSB) – Two brothers from Windham are each working hard at achieving a huge accomplishment in their karate careers while giving back to others.
Alexander and Lucas Pomo are on a mission to get their black belt, but to do so they are required to complete a service project that will serve their greater community.
“I chose the Covenant Soup Kitchen because we also see people who are out there waiting for food, so I decided to raise money for that,” says Alex.
For Lucas, his choice was a personal connection to one of their furry family members.
“We got this dog from the rescue that I’m trying to support. I chose Roadside Ranch Rescue and Sanctuary because they are really hurting for money and they have a lot of animals they need to feed and help [with] medical stuff.”
The Pomo brothers took it a step further, not only raising money but also combining their fundraising efforts with their love of sports.
Alex just completed his project on Sunday. For a few weeks, his family, friends, even complete strangers pledged money for the 8th grader to make 500 free throws.
After receiving over $1,000 in donations, he headed to the basketball court. “I went yesterday at like 10:00 a.m. and then we started to shoot and then I made like 500 in two to three hours.”
From the courts to the field, next Sunday Lucas is on track to complete his project. “I’m going to do 250 penalty shots in soccer,” he says.
The 6th grader is so close to his goal of $500 on his GoFundMe page and he knows the money will be put to good use. “Some of the dogs can’t even be seen because of the medical bills and the food… They need the money right now.”
The donations will not only help the animals, but Lucas is also feeling the effects. “It just makes you feel good because it’s like a community.”
If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe page raising money for the Roadside Ranch Rescue and Sanctuary, visit the link here.
