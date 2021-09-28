(WFSB) – A retired man from Middletown is working full time to help people through his love of the environment.
“I saw this article back in the Spring of 2018 about how only 51% of the cans are being redeemed and I thought, let me see if I can make a difference.”
That’s what Jeff Myjak set out to do over three years ago and since then, he has redeemed around 1.3 million cans and bottles.
His efforts soon turned into a non-profit called ‘Cans-4-a-Cause,’ which has five drop off locations in the Middletown area.
But besides those locations, Myjak also does house calls. “I go pick them up…I have a couple people that help me. They'll go out to the house and pick them up, and we bring them up here, we sort them out, and turn them in,” he explains.
All of the nickels from his deposits have totaled over $60,000, and this year over $35,000 that Myjak says he’ll be able to give away.
100% of the money collected through ‘Cans-4-a-Cause’ goes right back into the Greater Middletown community.
“I give it to various organizations, one of my biggest and fondest is ‘Warm the Children.’ It's here in Middletown. I have a couple of local veterans organizations I give to, soup kitchens and food banks locally.”
That long list of organizations also includes domestic abuse programs and holiday toy drives.
But Myjak says he doesn’t do it all alone. “I'll have sorting dates where I'll have 10, 15, 20 people come up and help me sort.”
And that creates valuable volunteer opportunities for kids, students or anyone in the area looking for community service hours.
As ‘Cans-4-a-Cause’ continues to grow, Myjak hopes his mission reaches other towns and cities.
“Each year 700 million bottles and cans don't get returned. That's a lot of money that could be going to a lot of different programs.”
To learn more about ‘Cans-4-a-Cause’ visit Cans-4-a-Cause.org.
