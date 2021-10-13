(WFSB) – A mother in Canton is teaching her children to give back to others in need, one glass at a time.
Jessica Santucci is a mom and a business owner in Collinsville, and for the last two years, she and her kids have been trying to do something that gives back to their community.
Two years ago they held a toy drive for Connecticut Children’s, but this year they decided to sell lemonade outside her store “Mama Bear Organics.”
All proceeds raised would go to the Canton Food Bank.
Jessica says she wanted to teach her children about the reality of food insecurity, a concept her son, Brayden had a lot of questions about.
“He was like why are we giving them money for food? And I'm like, well not everybody can afford to eat and have food on their table, so this serves our community.”
For over three hours, the kids helped served over 100 customers, completely running out of their lemonade.
But the generosity of others proved to be just as sweet. “We had some people give $1 or $2 for a cup, and then people who gave $25 for a cup, which was really nice.”
About 20 families in their area will benefit from their lemonade sales.
“I was like thinking, oh maybe $100 that we would do. So definitely surpassed what we thought we were going to achieve with a couple hours.”
And it was a teachable moment for 7-year-old Brayden and his 4-year-old sister, Bria, of how a little kindness can go a long way.
“Whatever you can give, or whatever you want to give.”
