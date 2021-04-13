(WFSB) – Did you know that this week is National Animal Control Office Appreciation Week?
Sunday kicked off a week of gratitude for all of the caring and compassionate animal control officers we are so fortunate to have here in Connecticut.
An ACO’s job can be very challenging, yet at the same time, quite rewarding. Not only do the protect the welfare of countless domestic and wild animals in our community, many times, they serve as their voices too.
Animal control officers bridge the gap between humans and animals by educating people about local laws, proper animal care, rabies, wildlife, as well as adoption and rescue.
Their word is never done, and many found themselves working even harder than ever before in the past year.
Take the Branford and North Branford ACO’s for instance. They went a step above and went grocery shopping for the sick, elderly, and immunocompromised, and delivered pet foods and other pet items to those who were afraid to leave their homes.
Like Cromwell’s ACO, Cheryl Gagnon who has dealt with her fair share of heartless and hopeless situations. She has handled several animal cruelty cases and created a “Special Needs for Pets’ Fund” that goes to helping sick and injured animals that are impounded.
Officer Gagnon has also reunited hundreds of dogs and ats with their owners and has facilitated hundreds of animal adoptions. She even created a “Dog Bite Prevention” program which she teaches to local schools and daycares.
It’s hard to imagine where we would be, let alone where the animals would be if not for these kind humans.
So, make sure to thank an animal control officer and let them know how much they are appreciated.
