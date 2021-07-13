(WFSB) – A local woman is turning special occasions into community celebrations.
Jenna Rodriguez of Ellington has been face-painting for the last 12 years, but the pandemic had her channeling her creativity onto a different kind of canvas.
“I had seen another face painter down in Florida doing yard cards…The signs were so colorful and huge, and they had something for every celebration and I just thought it would really resonate with my customer base.”
Rodriguez adapted her own version of “Yard Cards” for local lawns, and before she knew it, she was getting requests from all over Tolland county and neighboring towns.
The displays include large, colorful messages and customized icons that can be personalized for all kinds of occasions like birthdays, graduations, and baby showers.
“We've had several where people are coming home from hospitals and their family is just so grateful so they want to welcome them home.”
Some requests were more unique than others. Rodriguez tells us one woman was celebrating new beginnings after her divorce.
“When I picked up the sign that night she said this is hands down the best thing I ever bought.., Everybody had drove by and honked and celebrating for her all day long.”
No matter the occasion, in the end Rodriguez says all about bringing joy to others and celebrating even the smallest of things.
