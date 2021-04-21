(WFSB) – In honor of National Volunteer Week, today’s Bright Spot highlights a non-profit that’s helping feed Connecticut families.
It has been one year since the Connecticut Food Bank and Emergency Drive-thru Food Distribution began at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Since that time, over 8,000 volunteers have committed 62,000 hours of their time to help those in their community struggling with food insecurity.
Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski said that time equates to 31 additional full-time employees.
Jakubowski showed his immense gratitude for all the volunteers. “You are our lifeline. We are celebrating you this National Volunteer Week, but we’re grateful for you each and every day.”
