(WFSB) – A 7th grader in western Connecticut is bringing children and adults all over the world together with art.
“Art is a start. Art is a start to kindness. Art is a start to a ripple effect of kindness. Art is a start of healing,” says Chelsea Phaire, a 12-year-old from Danbury.
And art is the reason she says she started a non-profit at just 10 years old. It’s called ‘Chelsea’s Charity.’
Chelsea was just four years old when her grandfather passed away, so she turned to crayons as a way to deal with her grief.
“My grandma told me to draw him a picture, so I drew a picture of him, and we put it in his pocket at his funeral, and it made me feel a lot better.”
From that moment on, art took on a whole new meaning for her, and Chelsea wanted to share it with the world.
“Everyone should have access to art, and I realize that art is expensive. So, I want to be able to provide art supplies for people who need them, and people who need a little extra at in their lives.”
For the last two years, Chelsea has been putting together and sending out free art kits for children and adults in need.
And she does it with the help of donations from others. “We have a website and Amazon wish list so people can donate art supplies, purchase art supplies, Cash App us so we can go buy art supplies.”
Despite only being in its second year, ‘Chelsea’s Charity’ has already had 20,000 donations.
And these kits have been shipped all around the globe, from Haiti to India and 47 states in the U.S.
Chelsea is the perfect example of the message she wants everyone to remember.
“You’re never too old, you’re never too young to make a big impact in the world.”
If you would like to help ‘Chelsea’s Charity’ visit ChelseasCharity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.