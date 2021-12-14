DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A special seventh grader from Danbury was honored this week by CNN at an awards ceremony in New York City.

This past October, Eyewitness News introduced you to 12 year-old Chelsea Phaire, who founded the non-profit Chelsea's Charity at just 10 years old.

"Art is a start. Art is a start to kindness. Art is a start to a ripple effect of kindness. Art is a start to healing," Phaire tells us.

Bright Spot: ‘Chelsea’s Charity’ spreading kindness through art A 7th grader in western Connecticut is bringing children and adults all over the world together with art.

Since her charity's inception, Chelsea has put together 20,000 free art kits, which have been shipped out to kids in forty-seven states, different states, and even countries around the globe.

"Seeing how much it has grown literally has been a dream come true," Phaire noted.

And on Sunday night, at New York's Museum of Natural History, Chelsea took to the stage to accept a huge honor.

CNN named her one of the "young wonders of 2021" and singer Josh Grobin introduced her in front of a crowd of celebrities, philanthropists, and award recipients.

"You're never too old, you're never too young to make a big impact in the world," said Phaire.

Chelsea's mom, Candace, accompanied her daughter on the red carpet for a night this mother-daughter would never forget.

After coming off of the excitement, Chelsea shared some of the highlight photos of the star-studded evening and wrote:

"I told my mommy that I felt like Mrs. Obama in my pretty dress from Dillards."

Chelsea even met a new friend who showed interest in working with her to help further her mission.

"As long as it's okay, we're going to collaborate and we're going to help a lot of kids. You’re the best. I can't wait. I have your mom's numbers and I'm going to have the executive director of my foundation and we're going to find a way that we can do something. It really would be a lot of fun," Grobin stated.

