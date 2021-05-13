(WFSB) – A community-wide project in Waterbury is taking place this weekend.
On Saturday, the city’s Public Art Committee will be transforming downtown crosswalks into works of art inspired by Litchfield Artist, Kristen Baker.
“It’s called ‘The Unfair Advantage,’ an abstract piece that resides in a permanent collection of the Mattatuck Museum,” Angie Mathis, Co-Chair of the Public Art Committee tells us.
With the help of dozens of volunteers, and the design firm ‘Fitzgerald and Halladay,” several designated crosswalks and traffic bump out areas around the Waterbury green and Church Street will be covered in colored latex paint channeling Baker’s piece.
Not only will the temporary art be a refreshing sight, but Mathis says it may even help provide an extra layer of safety to these high-pedestrian areas. “They’ve been found to slow traffic down because these cars see the designs posted on the road and there’s also delineator posts with reflectors.”
And to see if it works, the design firm set up cameras to gather data on how fast cars travel in this area pre and post-project. Mathis says “if the data is really compelling, the city has the option to make the project permanent at a later date.”
The community crosswalk project is funded by a grant through the CDC and Department of Transportation.
