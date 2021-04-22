(WFSB) – One community group in the greater Hartford area is trying to bring gardens to everyone.
The 'East Hartford Hunger Action Team' has been busy at work coming up with creative ways to help address hunger in the community.
Over the weekend, they launched a unique fundraiser: a garden bucket distribution. Each five-gallon bucket was filled with varying vegetable plants, like peas, lettuce, and radishes.
The suggested donation for each bucket was just $5 and donations benefit The Friendship Center and For The Food Pantry At The First Congregational Church Of East Hartford.
Another goal of these garden buckets is to make gardening accessible to everyone, especially those who live in apartment complexes.
The group hopes their mission will only grow from here.
