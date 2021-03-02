(WFSB) – After severe weather hit Texas two weeks ago, a community here in Connecticut came together to lend a helping hand.
Hartford Firefighter, Gerry Pagan says he and his fellow firefighters saw how bad the situation was and their lack of resources down south, so they began collecting water and other non-perishable goods to send.
Fire Captain, Shelly Carter joined the effort and recruited the members of her group “Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp,” a program for teenage girls that teaches them about careers, public safety and community.
But it didn’t stop there. Throughout the week volunteers collected supplies outside the Wal-Mart on Flatbush avenue in Hartford to fill a truck. And people from all over the greater Hartford community stepped in to help.
They loaded up well over 600 cases of water, juice and non-perishable items before the truck left for Bradley International Airport to head to Texas.
