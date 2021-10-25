(WFSB) – A group of Connecticut K9 officers and their handlers found themselves center field receiving special recognition in front of a crowd of thousands.
K9 Indy and his partner Officer Durette from the Naugatuck police department, Yale University Police K9 Heidi and Officer Simons, K9 Bear and his partner Officer Bodell of the Middletown Police Department and Torrington’s K9 Addison with Officer Yabrosky headed to East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday night, home of the New York Giants.
They were joined by fellow furry friends from the NYPD, Princeton University Police, and the Acton, Massachusetts Police Department, and they all had something in common: Each of the dogs were donated to their departments through the non-profit “Puppies Behind Bars.”
The group is based in Manhattan, and trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded war veterans, first responders, and even explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.
Sunday night, the K9 officers and their partners were welcomed on the field at MetLife Stadium after receiving a special invitation from Giant’s owners, The Mara Family.
Naugatuck police said it was the family’s way of honoring the hard work and dedication K9 partners have provided not only to first responders, but their respective communities.
After their debut in front of the crowd, the K9 officers and their partners spent the rest of the night in the owners’ suite, watching the Giants beat the Carolina Panthers 25 to 3.
