(WFSB) – A woman from Cromwell celebrated a big milestone over the weekend.
Nellie Mandracchia turned 100 years old.
She was born in Cromwell in 1921, the seventh of 10 children.
Her father bought a farm in town and moved the whole family there on this day a century ago.
This weekend, she celebrated becoming a centenarian in style, showing off her hula hoop moves and even an outfit change, all with her loved ones by her side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.