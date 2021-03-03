(WFSB) – A Connecticut family has taken advantage of all the time in quarantine the last year in a creative way that’s also helping those in need.
Dan Presser and his family live in Southington, but their iconic movie scene recreations have been viewed around the world.
Shortly after the videos went viral, they started asking viewers to donate to Feeding America.
Presser says while watching the news, his daughter Maddie asked why cars were lining up at food banks. He explained to her that not every kid has something to eat, and he says that hit home for her.
Recently, the videos caught the attention of celebrity Will Smith who reached out to the family to help recreate some of his own movies with Maddie.
On top of that, Smith contributed $15,000 to Feeding America.
As of this week, Presser says the total donations topped over $58,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.