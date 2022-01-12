(WFSB) – In nearly a month, the annual Puppy Bowl takes place, and a handful of lucky dogs from Connecticut made the team.
The adorable lineup this year is made up of puppies from several local rescues.
Playing for ‘Team Ruff’ is:
- Sweet Lulu, a Shih Tzu, Pomeranian mix form Pack Leads Rescue of CT in East Hartford.
- Scout, a Pitbull, Norwegian Elkhound mix from Paws CT in Norwalk
- Luna, a beagle basset hound mix from the Danbury Animal Welfare Society
The opposing team, ‘Team Fluff’ features:
- Sky, a cattle dog, golden retriever mix from Roar Animal Rescue in Ridgefield
These dogs are joining the roster of rescues from around the country who are looking to score their forever home.
This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature 118 adoptable dogs that have been drafted from 67 shelters and rescues across 33 different states.
You can catch the action between ‘Team Ruff’ and ‘Team Fluff’ on Sunday, February 13th at 2:00pm on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.