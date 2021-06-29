(WFSB) – A Newtown woman's childhood dream came to life decades later at Yankee Stadium!
Back on June 23, 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman of Westport received a letter from the then New York Yankees General Manager, Roy Hamey, who rejected her dream of wanting to be a bat girl for her favorite team.
Hamey wrote "...in a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout."
Fast-forward to today, Gwen’s daughter Abby contacted the Yankees to tell them her story and it caught the attention of the team's current GM, Brian Cashman.
Over a video call Cashman had a very special surprise for Gwen. “Despite the fact that six decades have passed since you first aspired to hold down the position of New York Yankees bat girl, it is not too late to reward an ambition you showed in writing that letter to us.” He continued, “on behalf of the entire organization it would be my great honor for you to join us at our game on Monday, June 28th to serve as our honorary bat girl for the day."
Through tears, total shock, and elation, Gwen accepted! “It is my honor and my dream, and I can't thank you enough and Abby for making this come true. I will be there.”
And last night that decades-long dream came true. Dressed in full Yankee uniform, 70-year-old Gwen finally got to be the bat girl, and even got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
She says it was all worth the wait. “It was worth writing that letter, it was worth having that hope, it was worth pursuing it and trying it, and even if you didn't get it at first, you know the old saying, you just keep on going.”
