(WFSB) – Over the summer, a local girl whipped up a sweet idea to help support the Rocky Hill Police K9 Unit.
“I always loved dogs, and I have my own German Shepherd named Sammy,” Keira Potter says.
And that sparked the plan for this 11-year-old from Rocky Hill to give back to her town’s police department.
“I know the police K9 unit just retired two dogs recently, unexpectedly. So, I just wanted to raise money for that.”
Keira recruited two of her friends to help with her mission.
“Me, Natalie and Lily have been making cupcakes for the police K9 unit in our town and we’ve been selling them down at the bottom of our street.”
They called it ‘Cupcakes for a Cause’ and the three girls held two very successful bake sales: one over the summer, and another just last month.
Keira says all kinds of customers came out to support them.
“My dad posted it on his Facebook page, so there was a lot of people that I didn’t know, and people that I did know.”
The cupcakes were between $2 to $3, and there were even donations made by those who couldn’t stop by.
In the end, ‘Cupcakes for a Cause’ helped raise more than $2,000 for the Rocky Hill Police K9 Unit.
And their fundraising caught the attention of local leaders. Monday night, Mayor Lisa Marotta handed all three girls a proclamation for their hard work and efforts.
“They said it was the biggest donation they’ve ever gotten,” Keira said with pride.
Knowing that it can cost up to $10,000 to get a K9 officer, the girls have no plans on stopping raising money.
“You’ve got to find something you’re good at and then you just follow it. You just start small and then as big as it gets, you just keep going.”
