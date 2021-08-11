DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - A dog named Indy ran away from home to look for its owner and ended up at a place where they both spend a lot of time.
According to the Deep River Housing Authority, Indy's owner, who works at an elderly/disabled housing facility called Kirtland Commons, went to a wedding in Virginia over the weekend and left the pit/lab mix in the care of her parents.
The authority said that Indy's owner, Liza Thayer, would bring her to Kirtland when she worked and that the dog was a great diversion for the residents, especially during COVID precautions.
"She's just such a good dog and I'm very, very lucky, that's how I feel," Thayer told Channel 3.
Indy, Thayer, and Thayer's parents all live in Chester.
"On Sunday morning [the owner's] dad took Indy out, but forgot the leash, and went in to get it as they were going to go for a walk. He left Indy on the deck," explained Joann Hourigan, executive director, Deep River Housing Authority. "Minutes later he returned to find her gone."
Thayer's dad was frantic to find her.
About 15 minutes later, Indy ended up at the Kirtland Commons, a little more than two miles away.
"The residents called me and I went to Kirtland and could not believe it was Indy, and had on her own found her way to work," Hourigan said. "She's incredibly smart."
The dog was spotted on the facility's surveillance cameras, sprinting down the driveway:
It stood looking through the front door window.
One of the residents eventually let the dog in.
"We all love this special pup so very much and are grateful she made it safely," Hourigan said. "The residents are in disbelief."
Last April, Hourigan said she hired Thayer as her assistant. Indy was only 2 months old at the time.
"She was like, 'why don't you bring Indy one day with you, have her meet the residents,'" Thayer said. "And since then I don't think she hasn't come to work with me!"
However, Indy ended up heading to work without her on Sunday.
"Liza went on vacation on Friday to a wedding in Virginia, and I knew she'd be away for the weekend and she'd be back Sunday night," Hourigan explained. "Sunday morning, one of my residents called and said that she thought Indy was here and she brought her in the building."
Hourigan said she jumped in her car and drove to Kirtland.
"As soon as I walked in the building, it was Indy," she said. "Indy jumped all over me and did the normal greeting like she does every morning when she comes to work."
"And the whole time I was just racking my brain, like 'how did she get there? Which roads did she take?'" Thayer said. "I was like shocked."
Thayer said something must have clicked in Indy's head.
"'I got to go. I got to go to work. I got to look for her,'" Thayer said. "I assume that she went to go look for me."
Or perhaps, the dog was just craving some treats.
"She was being fed treats the whole time until Joann got here," Thayer said.
Hourigan said that showing up on a Sunday after sprinting 2 miles earned Indy employee of the month honors.
"I think it just speaks to the importance of pets and how much they do bond with people," Hourigan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.