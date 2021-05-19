(WFSB) – Despite the pandemic, a local animal rescue group hasn’t stopped with their mission of providing dogs with a better life.
Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield and its hundreds of volunteers help save stray, abandoned, shelter or surrendered dogs by finding them forever homes.
Now they’re finding new ways to help. Wendy Dobrindt, the non-profit’s fundraising director tells Channel 3 “we are actually purchasing a medical van which will be able to go into the community and help underprivileged people.”
The medical van was made possible through their partnership with Dr. Nicole Sabo of ‘Veterinary Care Everywhere.’ “Dr. Sabo will work with the inner city if they have dogs that need vetting, or seniors any where that just can't get out, she will go and do their vaccinations,” Dobrindt explains.
But that’s not all. Dog Star Rescue also just purchased their own transport vehicle they’re calling ‘The Bark Bus.’ It is equipped with state-of-the-art crates that will help transport dogs in North and South Carolina to Connecticut that may have otherwise been euthanized.
‘The Bark Bus’ was made possible with the help of donations from the community. It will be officially unveiled in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.