Bright Spot: Dozens of dolphins spotted along Connecticut shoreline

(WFSB) – Dozens of dolphins were spotted along the Connecticut shoreline, and one local girl captured it all on camera.
“It was a pretty cloudy day, a little colder, a little wind, wasn’t the best day, but we wanted to go for a ride,” says Amelia Mullane, remembering the moments from October 3rd.
So, the 12-year-old from Clinton and her parents headed out on the sound, but nothing could prepare them for what they were about to see.
“I was actually asleep,” Amelia says, “And my dad woke me up. He was saying ‘Amelia, Amelia! Wake up! Dolphins! I looked over and saw the fins going in and out of the water and I realized there was actually dolphins there.”
But it wasn’t just a few dolphins. It was a pod with dozens.
“At least 50. I mean they were everywhere. We were probably about 500 feet maybe or so from Clinton. So, they were super close to land.”
That’s when Amelia grabbed her phone and started taking pictures.
For about an hour, the Mullane family sat and watched, taking in the incredible sight.
“I was surprised. I was in awe. It was just awesome.”
Amelia’s dad, John said that the last time the dolphins were spotted in the Long Island Sound was four years ago, off Westbrook.
It’s a moment they will never forget, and the proof is in the photos.
“They didn't believe me till I showed them the pictures.”
