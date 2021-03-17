(WFSB) – A boy in Durham is helping animals in his community right from his kitchen.
5th grader Marcus Helenski began making dog cookies with his grandma and decided to sell them to raise money for the Durham Animal Response Team.
D.A.R.T is a non-profit group of volunteers that provide support to animals whether it be for an injury, emergency shelter or other accidents.
It was no surprise to Marcus’ mom that he wanted to help animals, especially dogs since he has a dog of his own.
In just a month, Marcus raised $300 and now he plans to bake and sell more dog cookies over April break.
