(WFSB) – The 101st Annual Durham Fair wrapped up this weekend, but the festivities will always be remembered thanks to a local photographer.
It was a welcome sight to all to be back at the fairgrounds after a year off, especially through the lens of photographer and fair volunteer Jennifer Schulten.
She has been doing this for just about ten years. “I feel like the fair is the best place to capture real living moments of people enjoying their life and fully embracing their life. You get to see people doing what they do best,” Schulten says.
But this year, she had a fresh, new perspective. She was determined to bring the sights of the fair to those who couldn’t attend, or those too busy working it.
Throughout the weekend Schulten gathered up some of her favorite portrait photos and posted them on her Facebook page, adding descriptive and thoughtful captions to each one.
“When you're a portrait photographer it's a big decision whether you want to go candid, and just get them in action, or if you actually want to tweak it a little bit and actually have them pose. The idea is to get them to pose in a way that really exemplifies themselves.”
Candid or not, the subjects from the Durham Fair came to life through her shots giving so many more a glimpse into the event.
“There's no better way to connect people to life… To be able to organically bring out someone's personality and see how they blend with the world, and how they live in this world.”
Schulten says she believe we all have a purpose in life, and capturing this side of the human spirit, like this past weekend, must be hers.
