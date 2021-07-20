(WFSB) – A local teen’s Eagle project is helping others pay the utmost respect to our nation’s symbol.
17-year-old Drew Ellis of Ellington began brainstorming what he wanted to do for his project.
“A lot of kids do conservation or cleaning or something, but my goal for my project was to be able to do something physical.”
That’s when he decided he would create a way for his community to retire their American flags.
The Boy Scout not only replaced a flag box in his town, but he created two new drop-off locations as part of his Eagle project.
During the process, Ellis learned that people were unaware of the process of this time-honored tradition and he felt compelled to educate others.
“The intent of the project in the first place was to inform those who didn’t know about the flag boxes or make flag boxes to help people find answers to the questions they didn’t know.”
And for the Ellington community, those answers came just in time for Flag Day this year.
“We just placed the boxes two weeks before Flag Day, and then in a week they were already full.”
That has been an ongoing trend over the past few weeks, leaving Ellis with a sense of accomplishment, not just for completing his Eagle project, but because he was able to fulfill a bigger mission: “I didn't even know this would have such an impact on the community… I didn't even notice how much people actually wanted this until I actually made that post on the Ellington Friends page and saw hundreds of people commented and were like thank you for doing this.”
Ellis’ flag boxes can be found in the following Ellington locations:
- Hall Memorial Library (entrance) - 93 Main Street
- Ellington Senior Center (outside next to bench) - 40 Maple Street
- Ellington Volunteer Fire Department STATION 243 (next to front door) - 6 Nutmeg Drive
