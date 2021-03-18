(WFSB) – East Hampton is transforming into a life-size game of Candy Land this weekend.
Each public library in Middlesex County was giving the mission to bring joy to their community during COVID, and in return they’d receive $1,000.
That’s when East Hampton’s Public Library came up with the idea to build a Candy Land board all throughout town.
There are five stops, each with an activity or riddle to complete. Once you finish the gameboard, players return it to the library to be entered to win the grand prize: a donut pinata filled with candy.
The idea has been gaining attention from people all around the state and sparking interest in the library again.
Library Director, Ellen Paul says East Hampton Library is on tract to have more people attend programs this fiscal year than any other year in the past.
The game runs through Sunday, March 21st. Click here for more information.
