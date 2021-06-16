(WFSB) – Celebrations honoring the class of 2021 continue across the state, including in East Hampton.
All week the front lawn of the high school has been decorated with signs featuring the members of the senior class.
Each sign represents a personal story of learning and growth that took place over the last 13 years.
Another tradition and rite of passage this week for the town’s graduating class was the ‘Bellringer Walk.’
Dressed in their caps and gowns, the seniors walked the halls of their old elementary school and were cheered on by the young students who will one day be in their shoes.
East Hampton’s graduation is set for Thursday night.
