(WFSB) – Students, teachers and staff in Colchester are making a difference in their community through a food drive.
Kelly Keenan, a first grade teacher at Colchester Elementary School says one of her students wanted to find a way to give back by saving the food that is usually thrown away.
That’s where the idea for a food drive came to life. They decided the donations would benefit the Gemma E. Moran United Way Food Center, which serves southeastern Connecticut.
Amy Rowe, also a first grade teacher at the school loved the idea and decided to join in. Soon enough the whole school did too.
As the donations began pouring in, the students kept track of their progress with charts lining the hallway.
Keenan says it was a wonderful visual for the whole school to see just how much food was being collected.
They received donations of healthy foods, baby food, dog food, and much more.
From mid-January to the time the drive wrapped up on February 12th, the school collected 1,900 items which equates to over 1,500 meals to help the community.
