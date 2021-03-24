(WFSB) – Students at an elementary school in Harwinton are showing their appreciation to our frontline workers.
Third grade teacher Alexa Mattiello and ABA assistant Morgan Thulin oversee the student council at Harwinton Consolidated School.
They asked their students how many of them knew someone who works on the front lines or in healthcare and every single person raised their hand.
Mattiello comes from a family of frontline workers herself. Her mom and sister are both nurses, and uncle is the Vice President at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.
That’s where they came up with the idea to show their gratitude to those caring for others all throughout the pandemic. They called their mission “Hearts for Healthcare Heroes” and began raising cash donations to buy Dunkin’ gift cards.
The fundraising began the last week of February with a staff challenge of raising over $300.
Not only did they hit that goal, but they tripled it, raising over $900.
“Hearts for Healthcare Heroes” received extra donations from outside the school community too, including the Litchfield Dunkin’.
The children brought their donations of three $300 Dunkin' gift cards to Mattiello’s uncle at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He plans to present them to his staff during Nurse’s week in May.
Meanwhile, Mattiello hopes the story of her students and generosity will inspire others to do some small acts of kindness in their community too.
