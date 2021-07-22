(WFSB) – Summer camp is in full swing across the state, and there are many exciting things happening for the kids.
In Andover, the Channel 3 Kids Camp is providing an experience that campers will never forget.
Not only did they have a special visit from Senator Richard Blumenthal, but the camp just partnered with the Connecticut National Guard Child and Youth Program to provide an exclusive overnight program for the kids of the National Guard.
In Ridgefield, the Junior Police Academy Summer Camp was treated a fun show-and-tell from the New Milford Police Department!
Pilot Tom O’Halloran and Assistant Officer Dan Gjodesen showed off the “Eagle 2”and gave the kids an up-close and personal look at the helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.