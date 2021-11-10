(WFSB) – Each year a local family not only puts on an incredible Halloween display, but also helps families in need around our state.
For the last two decades, the Bucci family in Plainville have gone all out with decorations for the spooky holiday.
“It started off with just a scarecrow and two hay bales, and people were like ‘Oh, wow! That’s pretty cool, and then it grew into what this is,” says Dan Bucci.
And their setup is something the Plainville community now looks forward to every year.
“For Halloween we have 1,000 people out there and we may know a handful, but everyone is there for the same thing.”
From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Bucci residence on Metacomet Road is transformed into what looks like something you’d see on a Hollywood set. The only difference: they make it all themselves.
“I work in retail, so you just kind of put things together. You find materials, things like that and before you know it you have a body. Put some chains on, a piece of fabric and there you go,” Jennifer Bucci explains.
Over the last several years their displays kept getting bigger and better, drawing more and more people to their home.
That’s when Jennifer says they came up with the idea to collect donations for the Plainville Community Food Bank.
“We realized how big it was getting 7 years ago, and we just said it's time to give back. Now we're bringing in such a crowd. Now is the time we need to give back to the community.”
And they did. This year’s donation was more 982 pounds of food, in just the span of three hours.
That adds to the running total of 5,000 pounds their ‘Halloween House’ has been able to collect.
If those donations weren’t impressive enough, the live installments on the Bucci’s lawn give local dancers another kind of stage.
Christine Kuzia, the Performing Arts Director of the YWCA in New Britain is the Bucci’s neighbor and for nearly a decade has brought her students to perform the original ‘Thriller' dance.
“They usually dance every 10-15 minutes, all night long,” says Christine. “We had 14 girls participate this year, and it was ages 11 through 17.”
And practice for the big moment begins in August.
But when it all comes together, Jennifer and her husband realize why it’s all worth it. “To have that and to have everybody support us in that way, we’re just so grateful.”
