(WFSB) – A world famous musician gave an impromptu performance at a COVID vaccination clinic this weekend.
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma received his second shot at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts on Saturday and then turned his 15-minute wait time into a mini concert.
Ma took a seat along the wall, pulled out his cello and played two pieces for all those in the recreation center.
The spontaneous concert comes just one year after Ma launched a social media project called “Song of Comfort.”
