(WFSB) – Despite some of the recent hardships the UConn Women’s Basketball team has faced, the one constant is always their fans, and there were some exciting appearances in the crowd this week.
Cheering from the stands at the XL Center in Hartford on Sunday was one of the team’s oldest fans. 103-year-old Mary Semedo came out to support her favorite team. She posed for photos with the Lady Huskies and head coach Geno Auriemma.
A familiar face was spotted on the same sidelines: Jonathan the Husky, the school’s official canine mascot.
He was cheering on his team and sporting a smile in photos with his UConn family and fans.
After the women’s game, Jonathan showed up to support the men’s team too, while proving to be a gracious host to the visiting team. The husky hung out with his ‘Big East bestie,’ Butler Blue, the official mascot for Butler University.
The two were seen roaming around the court before the men’s game Tuesday night.
