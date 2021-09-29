(WFSB) – Field trips may have been on pause for a while, but they’re back and giving many students days they will never forget.
Like in Branford, where last Friday Detective Atkinson of the Branford Police Department’s Youth Division gave a tour of their station to the town’s Cub Scouts Pack 424.
Then in Wallingford, it was a special surprise for a future firefighter!
A little boy named Kobie was out sick for his preschool’s field trip to a fire station last year. And this year all he wanted to be for Halloween was a firefighter.
So, when piecing the costume together, he and his mom weren’t sure whether the suspenders went on the inside or outside of the jacket.
That’s when mom took to the community Facebook page asking around to find the answer.
Not only did they get one, but the pair were also invited for a grand tour of the East Wallingford’s Volunteer Fire Departments, Station 8, and Wallingford Fire Department Headquarters.
Kobie got to see firsthand what it was like to not only dress the part of a firefighter but learn about the equipment, and take a ride in the emergency vehicles.
But it didn’t stop there for the surprises. Kobie brought his dog ‘Bo’ along for his field trip, and ‘Bo’ became an honorary Junior Firefighter.
It wasn’t just an experience of a lifetime for Kobie, but he walked away with an even greater appreciation for our first responders and their roles in the community.
