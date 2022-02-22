(WFSB) – Veterans are turning to yoga as a new, effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.
In a place where veterans gather to share drinks and stories, now they also share deep breaths and stretches. They’re learning to control their bodies and minds to help cope with physical pain and painful memories.
"Yoga has been around for over almost 5,000 years, so this is a modality that has been proven itself, that stands the test of time," says Deb Jeannette from the Veterans Yoga Project.
The Veterans Yoga Project is a nationwide non-profit with in-person classes returning to Long Island, New York and various VA hospitals after a long COVID pause.
Deb says that for those participating, it is more than stretching, but about calming the mind.
"Learning to take a moment to just stop, use your breath, feel the sensations of your body, because that's really important, feeling, being in the present moment."
Yoga is teaching 78-year-old Vietnam Veteran Fred Bencivenga to live in the moment instead of past traumas. "It keeps me in the present when I don't think back anymore, you know, to the atrocities of war. You focus on the now. It's mind control. It's moving parts of your body you never even begin to move."
Other vets are reporting better sleep, less alcohol and drug use, improved social relationships, and more feelings of gratitude.
Air Force Veteran Laverne Glover teaches classes to fellow veterans and says it has helped change her mindset.
"I'm able to find value in all things and see beauty in the world where once before I only saw chaos."
100 yoga glasses both online and in-person are offered for free each week to veterans and family members serving, and the hope is that these classes will help them breathe a little easier.
