GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - We have an exciting update to share with you on a project one Connecticut boy took on involving pajamas.

Earlier this month, Oliver told us that he wanted to collect 6,500 pairs of pajamas for kids in need across Connecticut this season.

Bright Spot: Oliver’s Pajama Project A nine-year-old in Glastonbury is getting national recognition for his efforts to help kids in need.

At last check, he was at 2,310 pairs of brand new pajamas.

He still needs a little over 4,000 pairs to help ensure that thousands of children will have access to a warm, cozy night and he is not giving up.

"I'm looking for pajamas that are brand new and sizes newborn to adult 3x1. Also, the pajamas must be in complete sets," Oliver explained.

Remember, with each pair Oliver collects, Scholastic also donates a book to the pajama's new owners.

Given the huge amounts of donations he has been receiving this year, Oliver's family ended up getting a pod to help with the processing of these items, so each day, Oliver goes out into the pod, which sits in his driveway, to count, fold, and sort all the pajamas.

If you still want to donate there's still time.

A majority of the collection sites across the state will still have their boxes out for the next few days.

You can find one close to you by clicking or tapping here and if you miss the window to drop off at one of those collection spots, you can either drop off or mail your pajamas to:

Oliver's Pajama Project 31 Karen Lee Rd. Glastonbury, CT 06033

And if you don't have time to shop, not to worry.

We're told Oliver will be making one last shopping trip this weekend, so you can make a monetary contribution to his cause.