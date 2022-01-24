(WFSB) – Local animal control officers and a well-known wildlife rehabilitation organization teamed up for an incredible rescue.
For years, the non-profit ‘A Placed Called Hope’ in Killingworth has been rescuing, rehabbing and releasing all kinds of birds; from eagles to hawks, osprey to owls.
The organization shares some of their rescues on social media, which included the most recent one.
A Great Horned Owl became entangled in holiday light strands in West Hartford.
That’s when Animal Control Officer Lee quickly jumped into action, borrowing Officer Santora’s utility knife, and the two were able to free the owl’s feet.
The female bird was immediately brought to ‘A Place Called Hope’ where they treated her swollen left wing.
After a full recovery, the Great Horned Owl was able to return to her territory, and the beautiful moment was all captured on video.
