HARTFORD (WFSB) – A nurse in Hartford is using art from a local first grader to commemorate 2020 in a permanent and unique way.
“It’s one of those years nobody will ever forget,” says Jeff August, a surgical nurse at Saint Francis Hospital. And now he always has something to help him remember.
Last summer a seven-year-old named Greyson was one of the many students who chose to show their gratitude for healthcare workers through art. He drew a cartoon of a doctor in scrubs along with the message “Dear doctors and nurses… Thank you. Love, Greyson.”
August says he knew what he was going to do the minute he saw the artwork hanging near the hospital breakroom. He had Greyson’s drawing tattooed on his right rib cage.
“That was something for me to remember forever, to not forget all the difficult times that everybody has gone through, as well as the positive reasons I did this,” August says.
Since the tattoo, August has met with Greyson several times in-person, and just last weekend he paid a visit to his Branford home to give Greyson and his family something to always remember this experience by: T-shirts with his artwork so they all could have the same image with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.