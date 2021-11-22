(WFSB) – A group of volunteers worked to make life a little better for a local veteran in Wolcott last week.
On Thursday, the non-profit group ‘Help a Veteran Every Day’ joined forces with the Home Depot Foundation and completed home renovations for Army veteran, Brett Muccino.
Muccino served our country for a decade, and now has limited mobility due to recent surgeries.
So, volunteers stepped up big for him. They gathered outside his Shelton Avenue home clearing out an overgrown path of shrubs, pulling weeds, and replacing rotting wood on the veteran’s deck.
They all had the same goal in mind: to make things safer for Muccino and his family.
If you’d like to learn more about ‘Help a Veteran Every Day’ and the volunteer opportunities available for both adults and youth, click here.
