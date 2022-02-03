(WFSB) – Girl Scout cookie season is here and a local realtor came up with a unique way to help out the troops.
Debbie Huscher used to be a proud Girl Scout and remembers the magic of the cookie season.
“There's so much that a box of cookie does, and sometimes you don't think about what it does for the girl and what it could do for the community.”
For years Debbie has been buying Girl Scout cookies and giving them away to her clients, but this year she wanted to step up her efforts.
Debbie posted to her Facebook page and other community pages explaining how her real estate team would buy two boxes of cookies from each Girl Scout in the Middletown, Durham and Haddam area.
The generosity came with the hope that the cookies would be delivered to the 'Amazing Grace Food Pantry' in Middletown, which serves 800 families a month.
‘There's a lot of families in need and we would just love to donate and have those girls make that donation on our behalf. [It] just reinforces the giving back and being part of the community.”
And the effort is open to Girl Scouts of all ages. “You have Daisies, Brownies, I've had some girls in high school achieving their silver level that have reached out to me.”
So far Debbie says they’ve placed about 50 orders and is hoping for much more.
“I just hope the good just travels and becomes the Bright Spot.”
She and her team will continue to take emails and order from local Girl Scouts with a link to their cookie page.
Email Debbie and her team at: TheHuscherGroup@Raveis.com
