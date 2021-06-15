(WFSB) – A local teacher uses her talent for art to raise awareness and help other special needs parents, like herself.
While pregnant with her son, Joseph, Stefania Munzi-Logus had pre-eclampsia. “I ended up needing an emergency C-Section and then after that Joseph was in the NICU for a little while,” recalls Stefania.
Then just before he was discharged from the NICU, her son failed his newborn hearing test.
They later found out Joseph had Microtia, where his inner ear works, but his external ear didn’t form properly making it difficult for sound to carry to the inside of his head.
Now Joseph wears a headband with a hearing aid on it, called a "BAHA” or bone anchored hearing aid.
“It sits kind of tight on his head and it vibrates the bone and it carries the sound to his inner ear, so it helps him hear a little better,” explains Stefania.
But not everyone knows what the headband is for, so she decided to help bring awareness to her son’s condition and teach others acceptance through her artwork.
She began drawing pictures of her son wearing the hearing aid and posted them on town forums and Facebook pages.
Eventually she offered her services to others in the hearing loss community, and the response was overwhelming! “I also got things outside the special needs community all of these other types of special needs parents: kids that had cerebral palsy, kids with autism…”
Stefania more recently wrote a children’s book called “Joseph’s Tiny Ear,” and is looking for the right publisher to help bring her story to life.
You can see more of Stefania's artwork here.
