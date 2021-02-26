(WFSB) – For this Friday’s Bright Spot, we look back of the highlights of the week.
A New Haven man recreates the viral Bernie Sanders meme out of snow.
A woman makes friends with seagulls along McCook's Beach in East Lyme.
In Woodstock, two beagles and their owner get created with a backyard dog sled.
A group of Boy Scouts lend a helping hand to a 98-year-old homeowner in Manchester by raking and clearing his yard.
Finally, Lincoln the dog who was found in the bitter cold over a month ago is now ready for adoption.
