(WFSB) – A new mom and lifelong resident of a small river town was the brainchild behind bringing her community back together for the holidays.
“I wanted to do it for the kids because it was so magical for me when I was little.”
In just a matter of weeks, Lauren Pszczolkowski of East Haddam figured out a way to breathe that Christmas spirit back into her hometown for the holidays.
“We used to have a thing called the "12 doors of Christmas." All the businesses would open and they would give out hot chocolate and candy canes and all that stuff. So, we would walk around the village and go to all the different doors.”
But then it went away, along with the giant tree right on the town green.
Pszczolkowski’s initial thought was to find a new one this year and get the lights with the help of some fundraising.
That’s when more light bulbs started to go off in her head.
“And then I was like, well it would kind-of be cool if Santa flew in. We called the North Pole and he was available. When I talked to Bill and Kim from the Goodspeed Airport, they bought right into Santa, so they put lights up and they got ready for his big arrival.”
That was just the beginning of how East Haddam’s ‘Light the Village Festival’ was born.
In the months and days leading up, Pszczolkowski worked hard planning and promoting the event on social media all while trying to fundraise and get donations for the big night.
She says her community did not disappoint. “A lot of people dropped off donations of lights and things on my front porch. I'd come home and there'd be Christmas decorations, I got donations from $10 to $500.
Those donations totaling close to $2,000 allowed Pszczolkowski to get a new tree to plant on the town green, and last Thursday the ‘Light the Village Festival’ came to life.
“The Goodspeed and the Gelston House and La Vita gave out free soup and hot chocolate, Staehly's and Two Wrasslin' Cats did cookies, Goodspeed Station did "Believe" like jingle bells…”
Hundreds of people filled the streets and sidewalks, but Pszczolkowski says nothing beat the children’s reactions when Santa stepped out of a plane. “This little girl broke from the crowd and went over to hug him and I was in tears, my mom was in tears… Because that's what Christmas is about.”
Now Pszczolkowski is already looking ahead to next year’s event and how she and her community can build upon such a successful first year.
