Today on this Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are reminded of a West Hartford woman’s incredible resilience, and the well-deserved honor the received that meant the world to her and her family.

WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) – Today on this Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are reminded of a West Hartford woman’s incredible resilience, and the well-deserved honor the received that meant the world to her and her family.

An honorary degree was given to a West Hartford woman who moved to the U.S. 60 years ago after her schooling was cut short due to WWII and the Holocaust.

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.